Columnists-Mark Sievers

Mark Sievers: Wealth Matters

 By Maureen Fissolo

Inflation has been a consistent part of financial reporting for several years. It is a drag on the economy and a financial burden for everyone. Measuring inflation has several dimensions, and not everyone agrees on the methods. U.S. inflation has affected many other countries also. 

One method for measurement which is both practical and humorous is the Big Mac index tracked by The Economist, which measures the price of the McDonald’s sandwich around the world. Arguably this is a way, light-heartedly, to reflect the relative value of currencies. 

