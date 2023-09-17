Inflation has been a consistent part of financial reporting for several years. It is a drag on the economy and a financial burden for everyone. Measuring inflation has several dimensions, and not everyone agrees on the methods. U.S. inflation has affected many other countries also.
One method for measurement which is both practical and humorous is the Big Mac index tracked by The Economist, which measures the price of the McDonald’s sandwich around the world. Arguably this is a way, light-heartedly, to reflect the relative value of currencies.
In its latest report, The Economist stated that the median price of the burger in the U.S. rose to $5.58 in July, an increase of more than 4% since January and 8.3% compared with a year earlier. Dare we say that is the beefiest rate of American McFlation recorded in the index since July 2012?
Our plates are not as badly affected when compared with the rest of the world. During the same time, January to July, the Big Mac price rose more than twice as fast in the euro zone and Britain, and nearly four times as fast in Canada (see chart).
What insight does this provide for the fair value of currencies? The fundamental value of a currency reflects the amount of goods and services it can buy, burgers included. If the Big Mac costs more, the currency can buy fewer of them.
Thus, the fair value of that currency has declined. Since the price of burgers is rising even faster in Europe, Japan, and Canada than in America, those currencies’ purchasing power is dropping faster than the dollar’s.
This is a way to compare fair values with their market values. In January the fair value of the euro, judged by its burger-buying power, was $1.10. That means €10 could buy as many Big Macs in Europe as $11 could buy in America. But on the foreign-exchange markets, €10 cost only $10.90. By this measure, the euro looked cheap and the dollar expensive.
The balance has shifted now. As Big Mac prices rose in Europe along with a small fall in the dollar, the fair value of the euro is now $1.06, less than its market exchange rate. The euro now looks overvalued against the dollar for the first time in two years.
Relative value of currencies is important, but it also depends on your perspective. If you are selling a product to Europe, you want the dollar to be cheaper, so the product is more appealing to the European customer. If you are buying a European product, or visiting (“buying” a tour), then you want the dollar to be stronger, i.e., your dollar buys more euros.
America’s currency is still expensive relative to the British pound and the Canadian dollar, but the difference has diminished. Currently, the euro, the Canadian dollar and the British pound all trade within 5% of the dollar value suggested by the Big Mac index.
The greenback looked too expensive to begin with, so America’s weakening exchange rate and its milder inflation, relative to elsewhere, has brought the currency pairs and the fundamentals closer together.
So why had the dollar risen? The explanation may lie in another currency-market theory, “uncovered interest parity”. The theory is that exchange rates should move to equalize returns when buying safe assets like government bonds.
When interest rates rise, as the U.S. has seen more than most other countries, the currency should jump, then gradually weaken over time. Bond investors receive a high rate of interest but suffer a gradual capital loss on the currency. Perhaps that explains the current events.
Reality does not always match theory. Despite these explanations, the Big Mac index failed miserably when evaluating the Japanese yen. The Big Mac predicted that a dollar should buy 81 yen, yet it has bought 142. This implies the yen is very cheap related to the dollar. The result may persist until the Bank of Japan decides to raise interest rates closer into line with U.S. rates.
Recent changes for policy in Japan may be coming soon as evidenced by their actions in August. A Big Mac there costs 9.8% more than it did six months ago.
This makes the point that U.S. policies and economics can influence the rates and economy of other countries. The global economy is interlaced. Actions around the world can and do affect us.
Mark Sievers, president of Epsilon Financial Group, is a certified financial planner with a master’s in business administration from UC Berkeley. Contact him by email at mark@wealthmatters.com.
