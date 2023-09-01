BIZ-REAL-MORTGAGE-RATES-DMT

Homebuyers got a break as the average 30-year fixed mortgage loan rate slipped to 7.18%. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Mortgage rates in the U.S. fell for the first time in six weeks, while sticking close to a two-decade high.

The average for a 30-year, fixed loan slipped to 7.18%, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. Last week, rates hit 7.23%, the highest level since May 2001.

