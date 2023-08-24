Starbucks workers at the 1450 Travis Blvd. store filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize with Starbucks Workers United, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
FAIRFIELD — Starbucks workers at the 1450 Travis Blvd. store on Tuesday filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize with Starbucks Workers United.
A letter informing Starbucks Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narasimhan was sent, noting "persistent issues at the store, from understaffing and flooding to faulty equipment and inflexible scheduling," according to a statement released through Service Employees International Union 1021.
"We brought our concerns to management and nothing happened. [...] We are overworked and our labor is underpaid. We believe that Starbucks is not supporting us in our shared mission: '[W]ith every cup, with every conversation, with every community, we nurture the limitless possibilities of human connection.' This is why we are formally demanding a union," the letter, as cited by SEIU 1021, states.
Starbucks, in an email response to the Daily Republic, stated:
"We respect the right of all partners to make their decisions regarding union issues, whether they favor or oppose representation, and in all union dealings, including collective bargaining, we will always engage honestly and in good faith. We train managers that no partner will be disciplined for engaging in lawful union activity and that there will be no tolerance for any unlawful anti-union behavior," the statement said.
It said union elections are often decided by only a handful of employees, and appeared to be speaking directly to its employees when stating, "If you don’t vote, you’re giving others the power to make decisions about YOU, YOUR life, YOUR workplace and YOUR paycheck. Under federal law, elections are decided by a majority of the votes cast – NOT the majority of partners. For example, if 20 partners work in a store, but only 10 vote in the election, and six vote for union representation, then all 20 partners will be union-represented. That means other partners – perhaps only a few – will make your choices and speak for you. We hope you choose to VOTE for what is best for you."
The company philosophy is "that our direct relationship as partners – where we have the flexibility to listen and learn from one another, address issues and share in success – is core to the culture and experiences we create in our stores," the statement said.
SEIU said in its announcement that nationally, more than 9,000 baristas "are organizing for better working conditions, fair wages, and consistent schedules across the country, including several stores in the Bay Area and Northern California more broadly ..."
"The conditions at our store are unacceptable for partners and unsatisfactory for our customers. We're understaffed, which leads to long wait times, and we're fighting plumbing issues that make the store dirty and even force us to close the store sometimes. We want to fix these issues, but when we've brought our concerns to management, they have never offered any solutions. By forming a union here, we can make this workplace better for everyone. I've given four years of my life to this company, and I know we all deserve better," Makaylah Turner-Sweeney, a four-year employee at the Travis Boulevard store, said in the SEIU statement.
Since December 2021, more than 350 Starbucks stores in 41 states and the District of Columbia have successfully unionized, more than any company in the 21st century, SEIU reported.
Starbucks also refuted claims made by Workers United about poor wages and other issues.
"As a result, more than 97% of our partners at our more than 9,300 U.S. company-owned stores have chosen to maintain a direct employment relationship with Starbucks. We recognize that a subset of partners feel differently – and we respect their right to organize and to engage in lawful union activities without fear of reprisal or retaliation," the Starbucks statement said.
"As a next step, we welcome the opportunity for partners at our Fairfield store to vote in a neutral, secret ballot election conducted by the NLRB, which allows all partners to make their own informed decision regarding union representation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.