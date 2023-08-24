Starbucks workers at the 1450 Travis Blvd. store filed a petitio

Starbucks workers at the 1450 Travis Blvd. store filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize with Starbucks Workers United, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

 Aaron Rosenblatt

FAIRFIELD — Starbucks workers at the 1450 Travis Blvd. store on Tuesday filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize with Starbucks Workers United. 

A letter informing Starbucks Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narasimhan was sent, noting "persistent issues at the store, from understaffing and flooding to faulty equipment and inflexible scheduling," according to a statement released through Service Employees International Union 1021.

