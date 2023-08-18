Columnists-Porter-Jim-2019

Solano Real Estate Scene: Jim Porter

Solano County has become a “seller’s market” in the first-time homebuyer price range.

Realtors and lenders have gone back to the basics lately in their marketing and sales tactics as we all struggle to support our families in this low-inventory market. Making phone calls to past clients, asking for referrals, knocking on doors around new and coming-soon listings and good old-fashion farming neighborhoods with snail mail postcards is back in vogue.

