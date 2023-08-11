Columnists-Porter-Jim-2019

Solano Real Estate Scene: Jim Porter

The yield curve has been inverted since April Fools’ Day 2022. Credit card debt surpassed $1 trillion in the first quarter of 2023, and delinquency has been rising and, for people under 30, car loan delinquencies hit a 15-year high last month. These are all indicators that a recession is likely coming, and the economy may be running out of gas.

A common definition of a recession is two consecutive quarters of decline in GDP, but this isn’t necessary for the economy to be in a recession. A recession just needs to be a contraction of the economy, featuring shrinking production and consumption, higher unemployment, and sometimes lower price levels.

