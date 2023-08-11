The yield curve has been inverted since April Fools’ Day 2022. Credit card debt surpassed $1 trillion in the first quarter of 2023, and delinquency has been rising and, for people under 30, car loan delinquencies hit a 15-year high last month. These are all indicators that a recession is likely coming, and the economy may be running out of gas.
A common definition of a recession is two consecutive quarters of decline in GDP, but this isn’t necessary for the economy to be in a recession. A recession just needs to be a contraction of the economy, featuring shrinking production and consumption, higher unemployment, and sometimes lower price levels.
The reason I used the yada-yada-yada expression made famous by Seinfeld is because this potential recession is the opposite of the Great Recession of 2008 for Solano County homeowners and potential home buyers.
In 2008, Vallejo-Fairfield ranked fifth behind Detroit and Stockton for foreclosures with 8,142 foreclosure notices filed in 2008. Since Jan. 1, there have only been 254 notices of default recorded in Solano County. Our homeowners are healthy, and our local economy has been growing like gangbusters these past 15 years.
Our only real estate problem is the huge shortage of homes available to buy right now and the 7% mortgage rates, which cause homeowners that have outgrown their home to put their move-up dreams on hold. Over the past 60 days, buyers seem to be catching on to the idea that this will be a mild recession, if one happens at all, and waiting to buy for a year or two will not be at lower home prices because of supply and demand.
We have seen listings pick up over the past 60 days and there are still twice as many buyers looking as there are homes for sale. Marry the house and only date the rate, because the Fed will eventually lower rates and we will see mortgage rates in the mid-5s by 2025 for you to refinance to the lower rate.
Jim Porter, NMLS No. 276412, is the branch manager and senior loan adviser of Solano Mortgage, NMLS No. 1515497, a division of American Pacific Mortgage Corporation, NMLS No. 1850, licensed in California by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the CRMLA / Equal Housing Opportunity. Jim can be reached at 707-449-4777.
