Over the past six months, the level of inventory has improved. At one point earlier in the year, the number of homes for sale in Solano County dropped below 300.
As of today, we have close to 600 homes for sale, which is still historically low, and just over a months’ worth of inventory for our Realtors and buyers. This number includes condos, townhouses and single-family homes.
A few of these homes are brand-new homes listed in the MLS by the home builders that have what they call inventory homes that are nearly completed and could be purchased today and occupied within 30 to 90 days. These new homes are usually houses that were in contract with a buyer that backed out for one reason or another during the seven to 10 months of construction.
Realtors and local lenders need more homes for sale so here are some reasons to call a local Realtor and check out your options.
Divorce: Have you and your spouse been procrastinating the inevitable and amicable dissolution? You know, you can sell and split the proceeds 50-50 and each go to your own individual space and do a “do-it-yourself” divorce or better yet, and I have helped many people do this over the past 35 years, you can sell, split the money, and stay married living in separate homes.
Politics: Are you ready to move to a red state because of the liberal policies of California? Stop talking about it and do like Nike says and “just do it”. (Swoosh) We need your home for the buyers and loan officers like me that will never leave California.
Earthquakes and fires: Are you scared of earthquakes and wildfires? Sell now while there are more buyers than sellers and move to one of the states that rarely have hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, floods, wildfires, crimewaves, white-out snowstorms and sub-zero temps.
Crazy neighbors: Do you have neighbors that have been driving you nuts for years? Do you live in a cul-de-sac surrounded by whackos? If so, call a local Realtor or lender today. In most cases, you will not be required to disclose your feelings about your neighbors.
Toilet shortage: Are you a germaphobe or a clean freak sharing a bathroom with multiple people that are loved by you but are disgustingly dirty and maybe even smelly? Don’t wait one more minute, you deserve your own private bathroom, and all these new air freshening systems I am seeing on TV will never do the trick. Call a local loan officer and Realtor today and check out your options.
Jim Porter, NMLS No. 276412, is the branch manager and senior loan adviser of Solano Mortgage, NMLS No. 1515497, a division of American Pacific Mortgage Corporation, NMLS No. 1850, licensed in California by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the CRMLA / Equal Housing Opportunity. Jim can be reached at 707-449-4777.
