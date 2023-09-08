Columnists-Porter-Jim-2019

Solano Real Estate Scene: Jim Porter

In the seventies and early eighties, high-income individuals bought a lot of real estate because the income tax rules allowed for high-income individuals to write off unlimited amounts of paper losses regardless of their adjusted gross income.

Buying real estate not only produced rental income and appreciation but gave doctors, CPAs, lawyers, and high paid executives huge tax losses from depreciation, interest, and other deductions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.