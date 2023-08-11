Q: I read your column regularly. This is the first time I've had an occasion to ask a question. I live in a community that has a homeowners association. The area is mostly rural with multiple-acre lots. I have a neighbor who incessantly works on automobiles. He works on them through the night and the noise, both from the cars and from his workshop, wake me two or three times each night. I want to get the homeowners association to change the rules so that people like him can’t make that much noise in the evening. Is there anything in the law that would prevent such an amendment? Is there anything else I can do?
A: Noisy neighbors is one of the top three or four subjects of readers’ emails to me each week. At least from my experience, it’s not that most people are noisy, it’s just that one neighbor affects so many people. Noise from one house can bother people not only up and down the street, but up and down the street behind the offending house.
If you live in a hilly area, homes a quarter-mile away can be forced to deal with it if the acoustics are right.
Most homeowners associations formed in the past 30 years or so specifically address noise, typically after a certain time in the evening, such as 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. After that, nobody is supposed to be able to hear anybody else, or their dogs (had to throw that in).
There is nothing that would prevent a homeowners association from taking action against the neighbor to prevent the noise if the CC&Rs allow for HOA enforcement.
I’m going to assume that your HOA is older than that, with a fairly small set of rules.
In order to change the rules, you will have to look at the CC&Rs and see if they are sophisticated enough to provide a procedure for updating them and any of the other documents that govern the association.
Historically, if no procedure is stated in the CC&Rs, you would have had to get the consent of all of the homeowners to change the CC&Rs. That was usually next to impossible in all but the smallest communities.
Nowadays, the California Civil Code (section 1355) provides that if the CC&Rs are silent about how to make a change, all that is needed is a simple majority of the homeowners.
A much more realistic number.
However, even without CC&Rs and an association, the law allows you to take legal action against someone who is causing a nuisance.
A nuisance is defined as an unreasonable action that adversely affects someone else.
For example, making noise during the day may be perfectly reasonable. But making the same noise at night may be a nuisance.
You would have to file a lawsuit against the neighbor claiming he is causing a nuisance.
If you win, the court can order him to stop or he will be held in contempt of court.
Unfortunately, the lawsuit route costs time and money. It is usually much more efficient to be able to get the homeowners association to take action.
The alternative is to talk your neighbors into joining you in the suit.
Additionally, the fact that you prevailed on a nuisance suit against your neighbor will not prevent a different neighbor from making the same noise or even the same owner from making a different noise.
My other top-of-the-head thought is that this guy may be violating local ordinances in regard to commercial auto repair, or even storing too many automobiles on his property. Call the code enforcement department in the city where you live. Or, if you’re outside the city, call the county. Discuss the problem with them. There may be a simple back-door approach to dealing with the guy if code enforcement personnel can shut him down.
So you have a few routes to try. Personally, I’d start by having a conversation with the guy and see if you can work something out. Next, I’d talk to neighbors to explore the possibility of updating your CC&Rs.
Tim Jones is a real estate attorney in Fairfield. If you have any real estate questions you would like to have answered in this column, you can send an email to AllThingsRealEstate@TJones-Law.com.
