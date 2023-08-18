Q: I moved to Fairfield over 20 years ago. I still own a home in San Diego that my wife and I purchased in 1979 and lived in until we moved here. I am retiring next month and I would like to sell the house in order to put the money into some investment accounts. I’ve always had a property management company handle the tenants, repairs, etc. so I haven’t laid eyes on the property in the past 20 years. My concern is when I sell the house I will have to fill out all of the disclosures and I really have no idea what condition the property is in. I could go down and take a look at it, but that still wouldn’t tell me what hidden defects there are. Does somebody in my circumstance still have to make all the disclosures? What can I do to protect myself?
A: Yes, you do have to make the very same disclosures every other seller has to make. There are no exemptions for non-resident owner/sellers.
However, the term “disclosure” is really a little misleading as it applies to residential real estate.
You, and every other seller, are only obligated to disclose defects you know about or could reasonably be expected to know about.
Simply put, if you don’t know anything about the condition of the property then that is the only defect disclosure you need to make.
You absolutely should make, in writing, the disclosure to the buyer that you haven’t seen the property in 20 years. That will put the buyer on notice that they cannot rely on your knowledge and they must make their own investigations regarding the property’s condition.
However, you should include a list of the more recent property-management companies you’ve used and, if necessary, provide authorization for the buyers to contact them regarding the condition of the house.
The management companies acted as your agents. That makes you responsible for knowing what they know and disclosing accordingly.
There are other disclosures you still have to make, but those involve boilerplate language disclosures regarding various hazards of home ownership and disclosures regarding FEMA mapped areas. But your Realtor will help you with those.
For your part, you have no obligation to personally inspect the property. But of course, your management company did and that’s why you need to facilitate the buyers’ access to the management company’s records.
Again, you must disclose that you lack information regarding defects in the property because you’ve been out of town for two decades.
Tim Jones is a real estate attorney in Fairfield. If you have any real estate questions you would like to have answered in this column, you can contact him at AllThingsRealEstate@TJones-Law.com.
