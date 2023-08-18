Columnists-Tim Jones-All Things Real Estate 2017

All Things Real Estate: Tim Jones

 By Robinson Kuntz

Q: I moved to Fairfield over 20 years ago. I still own a home in San Diego that my wife and I purchased in 1979 and lived in until we moved here. I am retiring next month and I would like to sell the house in order to put the money into some investment accounts. I’ve always had a property management company handle the tenants, repairs, etc. so I haven’t laid eyes on the property in the past 20 years. My concern is when I sell the house I will have to fill out all of the disclosures and I really have no idea what condition the property is in. I could go down and take a look at it, but that still wouldn’t tell me what hidden defects there are. Does somebody in my circumstance still have to make all the disclosures? What can I do to protect myself?

 A: Yes, you do have to make the very same disclosures every other seller has to make. There are no exemptions for non-resident owner/sellers.

