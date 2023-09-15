Q: I’m getting ready to sell my home. My neighbor told me he had to have a pest inspection and a roof inspection. Another friend told me you have to have a whole house inspection. Can you give me a list of the required inspections? Do I have to pay for all of them? How soon should I get them? How do I find out who to call?
A: In a “normal” real estate market (whatever that is), inspections of various types are not only common but wise. There’s a lot of money at stake and a buyer should want to know what they’re buying.
Additionally, there are plenty of advantages for the seller, too. California law requires the seller to disclose everything they “know or should know would affect the value of the property in the mind of a reasonable buyer.” That’s a pretty high bar since there are often issues with a home that the seller has lived with for years and simply isn’t conscious of anymore.
Inspectors come to the property with a fresh set of eyes to call to the attention of the parties those things they find that may be an issue for the buyer, which can help keep the seller out of legal hot water after the sale.
With the rare exception of certain types of loans; who pays for what inspections is totally up to negotiation between the buyer and seller.
There are two entities involved in the sale who will ultimately decide what inspections are necessary, and you, as the seller, are not one of them.
Of course, the buyer wants to protect their interest and their Realtor will help them decide what inspections are worth having since it comes down to a cost/benefit analysis.
And even if the buyer isn’t particularly worried about the condition of the property, there is a good chance the bank who is lending the money for the purchase is concerned that their security, the property, is in good shape in case they have to foreclose.
To start with, no inspections are required by state or federal law.
The only exception that I know of involves septic systems. Some jurisdictions require a septic tank inspection upon transfer of the property.
If the buyer is getting a loan on the property, the lender will undoubtedly want to have an appraisal. The appraiser’s job is to tell the lender whether or not the home is worth what the buyer is paying for it.
For most home loans in the under $500,000 range a pest inspection will be required.
However, this is certainly not set in concrete. Again, it depends on the buyer’s particular loan.
If the buyer is putting a great deal of money down, the inspection may not be required. Also, some conventional loans won’t require a pest inspection in any case.
Homes in the upper price ranges often don’t require a pest inspection.
Roof inspections are only required if the pest inspector or appraiser notice conditions with the roof that concerns them. If so, they can require a roof inspection.
Chimney inspections are also common, but again, only necessary if someone like the pest inspector or appraiser determines they are necessary.
Home inspections are another story.
Home inspections are ordered by the buyer and are primarily used to make the buyer aware of any construction issues with the property. They can also be valuable to give the buyer advice regarding how to care for various aspects of the home. They are typically very detailed and help to inform both the buyer and seller of the condition of the property.
Of course, the buyer has a contractual period of time to conduct any inspection they deem appropriate.
For example, I’ve seen buyers call for flooring contractors to give them an opinion regarding the remaining life in the carpets and flooring. Some buyers may call for an inspection of the furnace and air conditioning by an HVAC contractor.
All of these types of inspections are the responsibility of the buyer and are conducted simply because the buyer wanted them.
Unless the contract calls for the seller to pay for a particular inspection, by default the buyer will pay since the inspections are for the buyer’s benefit.
Finally, how do you find good inspectors in the various specialties?
Ask your Realtor.
Experienced Realtors have long ago determined whose good and who is not. They are, without a doubt, your best source of referrals to all of the trades.
Tim Jones is a real estate attorney in Fairfield. If you have any real estate questions you would like to have answered in this column, you can contact him at AllThingsRealEstate@TJones-Law.com.
Well it has been decades since we have bought and sold, being in our home for 47 yrs. this month, but the last time we sold one (Our Oakland home), we paid for the pest, termite inspection, and as far as I know, is the only required one. Anything else is on the buyer, as Mr. Jones does point out. And I must say, when the time comes, either Us, or my Wife, if I have already gone to the great beyond, LOL, we, or SHE (I have pointed this out to her several times), make sure that, "AS IS," is placed in the sellers and buyers contract. After all the buyer is not buying a new home, POOP happens, LOL, as long as it is not something major. But even major items, like flooring, carpeting, even a 30+ yr. old HVAC unit, All need to be negotiated in the price. If the seller wants, "Like New," tell them to go buy new :-).
