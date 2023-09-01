Columnists-Tim Jones-All Things Real Estate 2017

All Things Real Estate: Tim Jones. (Robinson Kuntz/Daily Republic)

Q: My parents died several years ago and left their house to my brother and me. I’m a one-half owner of a home (in Dixon) and my brother owns the other half. Right now we have a tenant in the property and since the house payment is only $830 per month we have a very nice income each month.

My brother has just informed me that he intends to refinance the house for more than we owe so he can take the extra money and buy a big boat. I don’t want to refinance because I enjoy the income I get every month from the rent. Don’t I have the right, as a co-owner of the property, to stop the refinance? What can I do?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.