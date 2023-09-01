Q: My parents died several years ago and left their house to my brother and me. I’m a one-half owner of a home (in Dixon) and my brother owns the other half. Right now we have a tenant in the property and since the house payment is only $830 per month we have a very nice income each month.
My brother has just informed me that he intends to refinance the house for more than we owe so he can take the extra money and buy a big boat. I don’t want to refinance because I enjoy the income I get every month from the rent. Don’t I have the right, as a co-owner of the property, to stop the refinance? What can I do?
A: To put it simply, there is no practical way your brother could refinance the entire property without your approval. There are documents you would have to sign and they would have to be notarized before the loan could close.
Banks don’t generally lend money on one-half of a house, and that’s all your brother owns. You’d have to offer up your half as collateral in order to take out a conventional mortgage.
The only exception would be if your brother had a special power of attorney giving him the power to sell the property or if the house is still in a trust, which gives your brother some unusual authority over the property.
Assuming that’s not the case, don’t worry about your interest in the property being harmed.
It is conceivable, though unlikely, that your brother has found a lender who will make a loan based upon his interest alone.
As an example, let’s say the house is worth $600,000 and you have a mortgage for $200,000, you would share $400,000 in equity, half of which ($200,000) belongs to your brother.
A bank could lend your brother some money secured by his $200,000 in equity.
Technically, this would not affect your share of the property.
However, in reality, if the bank were to foreclose on your brother’s half of the property, they could, in theory, sell his interest to a third party with whom you would find yourself in a type of partnership.
Your $200,000 in equity would be protected, but you would be forced to sell.
But don’t get too excited yet.
Like I said above, it’s very unlikely any institutional lender like a bank or mortgage company would finance the loan on only one-half of the property. In fact, it’s almost impossible.
What’s most likely is your brother doesn’t understand how the loan process works. He may think he has the power to refinance the whole property. Or the power to talk you into it.
I wouldn’t worry about this until someone asks you to sign something. Until then, there’s nothing you can do anyway.
Tim Jones is a real estate attorney in Fairfield. If you have a real estate question you would like answered in this column, you can send an email to AllThingsRealEstate@TJones-Law.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.