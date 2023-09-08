Q: Many years ago you wrote a column about arbitration and mediation agreements. I read it at the time but since it didn’t really affect me I guess I didn’t pay too much attention. I don’t remember much of what you said. I thought I remembered that you didn’t recommend arbitration or mediation. Now my husband and I are getting ready to make an offer on what would be our first home and I really need to know whether or not I should sign the arbitration or mediation provision in the sales contract. Can you tell me what your opinion on the matter is?
A: Happy to.
Your recollection of my previous column is essentially correct.
I do not recommend that you sign the arbitration provision in the purchase contract. Period. Mic drop.
However, that certainly doesn’t mean I’m opposed to arbitration or mediation; quite the contrary. There are times when arbitration makes a great deal of sense.
First though, you need to understand the difference between mediation and arbitration.
Mediation is nothing more than a formal “can’t we all just get along” session. It is an attempt, with the help of a neutral mediator, to settle a dispute before everybody pours time and money into litigation and has to deal with the uncertainty of the outcome.
Settlement at mediation provides a way for the parties to cap any potential loss and move on with their life.
Generally, this is a good idea.
On the other hand, it can be expensive. You might pay $2,000 for your attorney to be there, plus your share of the mediator’s fee which could be $1,000 or more.
However, in potentially complicated litigation, holding mediation too soon, before everybody has had a chance to research the facts of the case, can be useless.
The preprinted portion of the California Association of Realtors’ contract dealing with mediation requires an attempt to mediate before filing a lawsuit. Failure to abide by this requirement means that if a party prevails in the suit, they won’t be able to get a judgment for their attorney fees. This can force people to spend money in a mediation that is conducted too soon and without a prayer of settling the case.
I just got involved in such a prelitigation mediation. The plaintiff wants hundreds of thousands of dollars. My client, the seller, doesn’t think he’s liable for a penny. Nobody has all the facts, or actually any real facts, since a lawsuit hasn’t even been filed. The chances of settling are nil, but the other attorney is insisting on holding my client to the prelitigation mediation requirement in the contract.
Unfortunately, the standard purchase contract forms currently being used by Realtors don’t easily give you the ability to opt out of this provision, although the parties can draw a line through that whole section if they wish and I recommend it.
Like I said, working it out through mediation is good, but sometimes it takes a lawsuit in order to get the information the parties need to make intelligent decisions at the mediation. It can be one of those “Catch 22” things.
Arbitration is completely different.
Arbitration is nothing more, or less, than a private trial wherein the parties hire the judge to hear the case and make a decision. That decision is as enforceable as if it was made in a regular trial.
Generally speaking, it is neither significantly cheaper nor faster to arbitrate complicated or expensive issues.
Additionally, there is no right to a jury and no right of appeal if the arbitrator simply gets it wrong.
Compared with a trial, arbitration is much more informal. The rules of evidence are not strictly applied and the whole matter is usually done in a conference room rather than a courtroom.
Whether arbitration is good for your type of case depends upon the facts of the case.
Highly technical cases can best be conducted before an arbitrator who has a background in the subject matter.
Cases where the facts come down to which of the parties or witnesses are most believable are, I think, more appropriate for a jury.
In any event, the parties can always agree to arbitrate once they know what the dispute is all about.
But if you sign the arbitration provision in the contract, you can later be forced to arbitrate, even if you don’t want to.
Additionally, anybody else you want to complain against, like maybe a home inspector or real estate agent, can’t be forced into the arbitration. You’d have to file a separate lawsuit against them, making you present your case in both arbitration and in court. Certainly there would be no money saved in that process.
So my advice is to not sign the arbitration provision. And, like I said, it would be OK with me if both the buyer and seller agreed to line-out the mediation provision as well. Once there is a dispute, if everybody wants to go to mediation, then great! Even if that’s before a lawsuit is actually filed, so long as both parties know enough to be able to understand their case and the facts that would show up at trial.
Tim Jones is a real estate attorney in Fairfield. If you have a real estate question you would like answered in this column, you can send an email to AllThingsRealEstate@TJones-Law.com.
