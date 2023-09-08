Columnists-Tim Jones-All Things Real Estate 2017

All Things Real Estate: Tim Jones. (Robinson Kuntz/Daily Republic)

Q: Many years ago you wrote a column about arbitration and mediation agreements. I read it at the time but since it didn’t really affect me I guess I didn’t pay too much attention. I don’t remember much of what you said. I thought I remembered that you didn’t recommend arbitration or mediation. Now my husband and I are getting ready to make an offer on what would be our first home and I really need to know whether or not I should sign the arbitration or mediation provision in the sales contract. Can you tell me what your opinion on the matter is?

A: Happy to.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.