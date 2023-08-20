The U.S. government debt suffered a setback when on Aug. 1, Fitch Ratings downgraded the credit rating to AA+ from AAA.
Fitch’s scale goes from best to worst on a scale from AAA to D. Fitch is one of several nationally recognized statistical ratings organizations (NRSROs), along with Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and Moody’s, which publish credit ratings on a wide range of bonds from issuers such as governments and corporations.
Fitch cited several factors in commentary supporting the ratings downgrade. These included the debt ceiling debate earlier this year, growing U.S. government debt, and governance concerns. Yet in the days immediately following the ratings change announcement, the spread for credit default swaps on five-year US Treasuries, which reflects the cost to insure against the US defaulting on its sovereign debt, barely moved.
After all, the fiscal and political state of the US government is not exactly a state secret, and while each credit rating agency uses its own methods to assess and issue ratings, they have access to the same historical data that the rest of the market has. Markets are forward-looking and the concerns that played into Fitch’s decision are not new information to most investors.
To assign credit ratings, NRSROs use rating methodologies and analyze market information and issuers’ business or sovereign risk profiles, often relying on information from prior financial statements and forecasts. NRSROs’ ratings process can create a lag between when the market prices in an issuer’s credit change and when an NRSRO changes an issuer’s stated credit rating.
Bond rating companies are not the only source of review. Real-time ratings are more dynamic than Fitch’s opinion. Market prices, unlike NRSROs’ ratings, provide a real-time assessment of how market participants view the credit quality of fixed income securities. That is because participants, and prices, can immediately respond to all available information.
While stated credit ratings can be informative when assessing an issuer’s creditworthiness, any reliance on stated ratings alone can lead to using stale credit information. Using both market-based data and stated credit ratings forms a better picture of the situation.
The Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine (TRACE) enables market participants to assess whether a bond is trading at a market price that is significantly different from those of its peers with similar stated credit ratings. This is a way to identify discrepancies and add insight.
For instance, as market-based credit information changes, market traders can use this information to assign each bond issuer a different credit rating. In contrast, index-based fixed income funds rely on a third-party index to determine eligible issuers. As a result, index funds rely on NRSRO ratings to identify which bonds meet their minimum required credit rating for eligibility in the fund. In essence, the question is how current the available information is.
Even for investors focused on the investment-grade-rated segments of global bond markets, market-informed credit ratings and NRSRO ratings can occasionally differ materially. The ability to proactively identify issuers whose bonds are trading like lower-rated bonds may enable bond traders to reduce credit risk in real time more effectively.
Fixed income credit ratings may assist investors in understanding the creditworthiness of different bond issuers. However, Fitch’s recent downgrade of the US government credit rating reinforces that NRSROs’ credit rating changes generally do not provide markets with new information.
Rather, NRSROs’ rating changes seem to reflect information already incorporated in market prices. By using live market prices, observers can have a more current assessment of the overall opinion of the market and one that has quicker response.
The key point in this discussion is that market participants have access to information at a much faster pace than what the NRSROs publish. Markets are forward-looking and often ratings changes reflect information that is already reflected in market prices. Combining market-based data with stated credit ratings from NRSROs may form a more complete and real-time assessment of credit quality.
The speed at which information is disseminated is astonishing and makes markets much more efficient. The chance for unanticipated surprises is small.
Mark Sievers, president of Epsilon Financial Group, is a certified financial planner with a master’s in business administration from UC Berkeley. Contact him by email at mark@wealthmatters.com.
