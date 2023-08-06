This year has drawn us into the crucible requiring us to face and address many difficult and unpleasant realities. The conversations and debates have begun. Though we may feel that this time is different, in many ways it is not. We can look to the past to find ideas and comments which can provide context and framework for dealing with these difficult and challenging times.
In the 1960s, James Baldwin, in the midst of great racial advances in civil rights, said, "beware the fire next time.” Now we are in the midst of another fire with many facets: race, justice, health, wars, response to crises, preparedness, shifting work patterns, a transformed economic and work environment. Any of these topics alone are worthy of deep discussions. Together they are daunting, but our best, albeit difficult, response is to engage them so we are truly prepared for the fire next time.
Debate is important, but we must be cautious because wildly inaccurate facts and spurious arguments are unavoidable features of social media. Yet no matter how infuriatingly wrong someone is, or just how much counter-evidence you have at your disposal, starting arguments on the internet rarely gets anyone to change their mind. Nearly a century-and-a-half ago, British philosopher John Stuart Mill explained, in a few clear sentences, why certain arguments simply will not go anywhere. As historian Robert Saunders notes, Mill’s analysis (from 1869) neatly applies to heated and futile internet debates.
“So long as an opinion is strongly rooted in the feelings, it gains rather than loses in stability by having a preponderating weight of argument against it. For if it were accepted as a result of argument, the refutation of the argument might share the solidity of the conviction; but when it rests solely in feeling, the worse it fares in argumentative contest, the more persuaded its adherents are that their feeling must have some deeper ground, which the arguments do not reach; and while the feeling remains, it is always throwing up fresh intrenchments of argument to repair any breach made in the old.”
Mill highlights the often overlooked reality that many opinions are not based on facts at all, but feelings. Contradictory points of information do not shift emotionally rooted arguments, but only cause people to dig deeper into their emotions to hold onto those views.
Intuitively, most people recognize that emotions motivate opinions, and behave accordingly. We use rhetorical techniques, such as verbal flourishes and confident mannerisms, to help convince others of our views. We know that angry reactions are grounded in emotional prejudice rather than a deep-seated desire for the facts.
Studies reinforce these instincts about the importance of emotions and emphasize the effectiveness of emotions, rather than logic, in convincing others to agree with you. Online, when we cannot see others’ faces or their moods, it is easy to lose sight of these emotional instincts. Instead of engaging with and respecting others’ feelings, there can be a tendency to bombard those with opposing views with “facts.” Even seemingly solid points of information, such as the periodic table, are often grounded in subjective perspectives; a broad philosophical theory called “social constructivism” argues that facts are always a reflection of socially constructed values. There are often multiple ways of interpreting a single point of information and so, much though some people might like to think they are right about everything, there are surprisingly few issues to which there is an unequivocally correct opinion.
Perhaps there is little hope of convincing others in social-media debates to change their minds. However, as Saunders notes, Mill does point to another approach. Mill has some advice for how we “should” engage with arguments not just on the internet but in all forums: by seeking out ideas different to our own, and searching for the truth in them that we might have missed. Note especially Mill’s comments for viewing opinions from the past. The following quote is from Mill’s essay on Bentham, 1833.
“Every circumstance which gives a character to the life of a human being, carries with it its peculiar biases; its peculiar facilities for perceiving some things, and for missing or forgetting others. But, from points of view different from his, different things are perceptible; and none are more likely to have seen what he does not see, than those who do not see what he sees. … the keenest detector of the errors of his predecessors, and of the inaccuracies of current modes of thought, is the very person who most needs to fortify the weak side of his own intellect, by study of the opinions of mankind in all ages and nations, and of the speculations of philosophers of the modes of thought most opposite to his own. It is there that he will find the experiences denied to himself, the remainder of the truth of which he sees but half; the truths, of which the errors he detects are commonly but exaggerations.”
Instead of seeking to convince others, we can be open to changing our own minds, and seek out information that contradicts our own steadfast point of view. Maybe it will turn out that those who disagree with you actually have a solid grasp of the facts. There is a slight possibility that, after all, we, you and I are wrong.
Thirty years from now I hope we are able to look back on this time as a real turning point. To get there, we cannot lose hope and we must hold ourselves accountable.
Mark Sievers, president of Epsilon Financial Group, is a certified financial planner with a master’s in business administration from UC Berkeley. Contact him by email at mark@wealthmatters.com.
