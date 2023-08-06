Columnists-Mark Sievers

Mark Sievers: Wealth Matters

 By Maureen Fissolo

This year has drawn us into the crucible requiring us to face and address many difficult and unpleasant realities. The conversations and debates have begun. Though we may feel that this time is different, in many ways it is not. We can look to the past to find ideas and comments which can provide context and framework for dealing with these difficult and challenging times.

In the 1960s, James Baldwin, in the midst of great racial advances in civil rights, said, "beware the fire next time.” Now we are in the midst of another fire with many facets: race, justice, health, wars, response to crises, preparedness, shifting work patterns, a transformed economic and work environment. Any of these topics alone are worthy of deep discussions. Together they are daunting, but our best, albeit difficult, response is to engage them so we are truly prepared for the fire next time.

