FAIRFIELD — Deanna Hurn, Founder and CEO of Miracle Math Coaching, has been appointed to the Workforce Development Board of Solano County, as a Business Representative her term will end in Aug. 7, 2027, according to a press release. 

“I am so honored that I can use my expertise to support the important work of workforce development,” Hurn said in the release. “As an entrepreneur, I know first hand the challenges in recruiting, hiring, training and maintaining a smart and productive employee base. And as an educator, I’ve developed effective strategies for teaching young minds the workplace skills they need.”

