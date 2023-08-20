FAIRFIELD — Deanna Hurn, Founder and CEO of Miracle Math Coaching, has been appointed to the Workforce Development Board of Solano County, as a Business Representative her term will end in Aug. 7, 2027, according to a press release.
“I am so honored that I can use my expertise to support the important work of workforce development,” Hurn said in the release. “As an entrepreneur, I know first hand the challenges in recruiting, hiring, training and maintaining a smart and productive employee base. And as an educator, I’ve developed effective strategies for teaching young minds the workplace skills they need.”
Hurn launched Miracle Math Coaching in 2007 as a Brain-Based Learning Coaching Center. The curriculum focuses on how each student’s individual brain learns best and includes “Academic Healing” strategies to boost achievement and self-esteem. MMC’s Advanced Technology Learning Center provides cutting-edge, tech-rich services to local students in-person and students across the country remotely.
She is a past recipient of Rep. John Garamendi’s Woman of the Year Award. In addition, the Global Forum for Education and Learning named her one of the Top 100 Visionaries in Education.
She holds a teaching credential from the State of California, an associate’s degree in mathematics from Sacramento City College and a bachelor’s degree in actuarial statistics from UC Santa Barbara.
