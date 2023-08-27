VALLEJO — A free small-business boot camp with a host of workshops and agency involvement is scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Solano Community College campus in Vallejo.
Tara Lynn Gray, director of California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate, will speak and emcee the program, which will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is required.
"The event will feature speakers and workshops on everything from starting your business, strategic growth, mastering marketing and so much more," organizers from Empower Solano, a community initiative of BrandGOV, and Abundant Life Community Development Corp., said in a statement.
The workshops include:
● The Gospel of Business: People, Finance & Process.
● Checklist to Starting Your Business.
● AI Technology: Streamline Your Operations and Optimize Productivity.
● Small Business Back-Office Basics.
● Bank Roll Your Business: Access Capital to Start and Grow.
● Doing Business with the State of California.
“It is essential that small businesses in Solano County thrive as they are the cornerstone to local hiring. We are very pleased to be working with community partners to offer information and resources to help small businesses in our county,” K. Patrice Williams, executive director of Empower Solano, chief executive officer of BrandGOV, and a Fairfield City Councilwoman, said in the statement. “Anyone looking to expand their business or start a new one should attend.”
Attendees will also participate in a power panel discussion on "Small Business and Social Enterprise" over lunch.
Napa-Solano Small Business Development Center, the Solano Economic Development Center, the U.S. Small Business Administration, state Department of General Services, and the Solano County Department of Health and Social Services will participate at the event as co-partners, speakers, panelists and vendors.
The campus is located at the Bill Thurston Building, 545 Columbus Parkway.
