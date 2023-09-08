LIFE-HOME-ONGARDENING-1-MCT

The Temple of Bloom produces an uncountable number of fragrant flowers. It seems everywhere you look is a butterfly, wasp or bee. This cluster of blooms has an Eastern Tiger Swallowtail and two Red-banded Hairstreaks below. (Norman Winter/TNS)

Since fall is the best time to plant trees and shrubs, I want to give a shoutout to the Temple of Bloom seven-son flower.

This small tree is like the proverbial tree of life. Every pollinator in the neighborhood will find it and hang out, as well as those creatures that hunt pollinators. It is like a miniature version of the Serengeti. It has been hard for The Garden Guy to take the camera and binoculars and go indoors for fear of missing some action-packed moments.

