Mass planting Truffula Pink 12-inches apart creates a 2-foot tall, tough resistant habitat in the face of wind and rain. (Norman Winter/TNS)

A Perfect Score award in a university plant trial is quite an honor and makes a real statement about performance. So consider when that same plant wins Perfect Score in a dozen states, spread across the country. Oklahoma State, University of Minnesota, Mississippi State, University of Tennessee and Iowa State to give you a sampling. Add on FlameProof Plant Award for the Dallas Arboretum and you realize we are talking about a tough plant. I don’t know how many plants can tout such a record, but Truffula Pink gomphrena has stood the test.

Even with a trophy case representative of a summer prizefighter, you would have to wonder if Truffula Pink could handle a summer as torrid as 2023. The Garden Guy started off the calendar year telling you Truffula Pink gomphrena was Proven Winners National Plant of the Year. At the time I mentioned it had won more than 50 awards. Well, you can run that total up to 81.

