California’s an expensive place to live in, and not just for humans.
A new study by MarketWatch Guides ranks the most expensive states to own a dog, and California topped the list.
It calculates the average cost of owning a Labrador retriever, the most popular dog breed in the country as stated by the American Kennel Club, assuming that it lives up to 11 years. These expenses include upfront costs, such as vaccines, supplies, spay and neuter procedures, medicine, and annual fees, such as insurance, grooming, food, checkups, toys, boarding and emergency vet visits.
It’s noted that the ranking does not have data to include Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota or Hawaii – which is considered the most expensive place to live for people, according to the 2023 CNBC study. California made second on this list.
The study also didn’t include certain cost factors due to a lack of necessity or wide-ranging data. This includes adoption costs, apartment fees for having a pet, dog training and specialty medical treatment.
Which are the most and least expensive states?
On average the lifetime cost to own a dog across the country is $28,801, but in 13 states, the cost is more than $30,000.
California was rated the most expensive with an estimated lifetime cost of $35,452. According to the study, California has the highest price tag for pet insurance, veterinary care and dog food.
New York made it at No. 2 for about $34,248, Massachusetts at No. 3 for approximately $33,318, and New Jersey ranked No. 4 at $32,947. Washington is the fifth most expensive state to own a dog at $32,894.
The cheapest state to own a Labrador is Oklahoma, where the average cost is about $24,844. The study states that residents here have lower-than-average costs for vets, boarding, grooming and supplies.
The second least expensive place is Mississippi at $25,104 and third is Indiana at $25,479.
