Armijo Class of 1979 grad Jim Inglebright might have felt right at home on the early 1970’s TV show “Thrill Seekers.” He has deftly balanced living on the edge in death-defying motor sports like motocross and stock car racing with running successful Fairfield-based businesses for decades. On Sunday, Sept 3rd at Fairfield’s Downtown Theatre, Inglebright will join other notables when he is inducted into the Armijo High School Hall of Fame.
Jim Inglebright grew up on York Street near Allan Witt Park and attended the original K.I. Jones Elementary School (later razed to make way for Solano Mall) and Green Valley Middle School. During the summers from about the age of 10 years old his father took him to Bob's Auto Parts, a wrecking yard he owned on Peabody Road. Jim would help his grandfather who ran the tire department there. He learned how to work on cars and started by pulling out radios and soon graduated to pulling suspensions, transmissions and whole motors. At Armijo, Inglebright's most influential instructor was Industrial Arts teacher Mr. Tyler who taught him to weld--a skill he used sometimes daily at the wrecking yard.
Then in 1980, a year after he graduated high school, opportunity met preparation.
“My dad had an old tow truck that needed a motor and a rear end and I asked him if I could have it, add those parts to it and start towing cars around town,” Inglebright said. “That's kind of how Roadrunner Towing evolved.”
Roadrunner Towing was Inglebright's first business and it was based on Peabody Road for two decades before moving to Walters Court and is still going strong 43 years later.
Inglebright and his wife Valerie (Armijo Class of 1980) began dating when he was 16 and she was 15 and they have been life and business partners for over four decades.
When not hard at work, Inglebright was hard at play. He would waterski on the Suisun slough until dark nightly and race motorcycles every weekend. He describes himself as hyper when he was a kid with off-the-charts fearlessness levels.
“I was always that dipstick that when friends asked ‘Hey Jim, think we can make that jump?’ I’d answer ‘Oh yeah! I’ll try it!” Inglebright said.
A number of knee operations and other ailments lead him to end his motocross career in his mid-twenties, but in 1990 he bought a stock car racing team. His crew chief was legendary division 4 drag racer Larry “Okie Smoker” Brown. In 1991 and 1992 they won championships, but there was still a learning curve.
“In motocross you have to be super aggressive to run up front so I kind of came into it like that and didn’t make any friends the first couple of months because I was running into everything and wrecking everybody,” Inglebright said. “We were still winning but we weren’t doing it the right way. I was elbows out, bullying my way around the track, but I kind of calmed down and learned my place.”
Roadrunner Motorsports gained fame and corporate sponsors, most notably Jelly Belly. For racing enthusiasts, the main thrill is the competition and intense interplay between skilled drivers and crews and the elite machines they operate. But another part of it is the ever-present and inherent danger involved. Inglebright was always aware that it was not a matter of if a crash would happen, but when. One particular track accident Inglebright was involved in, a 1994 crash at the NASCAR Southwest tour race at Sonoma Raceway where his car flipped, is memorialized in a YouTube video.
“I was running fifth or sixth and I got on the radio because I felt like I had a flat tire. We were actually going to go into the pit, but I was a lap too late. I was coming through turn 5 up into the carousel and the left rear tire blew out. I saved it and I was getting back on the track, but the rim dug into the asphalt and shot me across the racetrack right into the tire barrier and it flipped.”
Inglebright said it was not the worst wreck he ever had although it was a little weird and disconcerting hanging upside down while all the fuel from the carburetor was running down the windshield. But he said it was worse than it looked.
“We fixed it and two weeks later we raced that car at the short track in Las Vegas,” Inglebright said.
While he was and is a steadfast thrill seeker, safety is number one and that goes for the race track as well as Roadrunner Towing where Inglebright relayed a sobering statistic.
“Many people don’t realize that nationwide in the towing industry we lose about one operator a week to accidents. We are very serious about keeping our people safe."
In 2002 the Inglebrights bought some property on Walters Court and started American Auto Body Specialists. In 2021 the sold the body shop, but still have the property. Around that time, the City of Fairfield accepted applicants for cannabis dispensary licenses and the Inglebrights decided to pull the trigger on it and were thankful to obtain one of the four licenses and opened up The Bright Spot in 2022.
When asked if he had every imagined back in 1980 that decades later he would open a marijuana dispensary, Inglebright replied “never in a million years.”
"I have a Class A license and I’m a NASCAR driver and both of those require a [urinalysis] and here I am selling cannabis. But anybody that knows me knows it's the same book, just a different cover," Inglebright said. "Business is business. We just want to maintain stability to keep the doors open."
While the "business is business" mantra rings true, there are distinct differences in the Inglebrights' latest venture and their other ones. Not the least of which is the disposition of many of the The Bright Spot's customers.
"It’s been fun and very different for me because with the body shop and the tow company, normally when people come there they are pissed off because they wrecked their car or it got towed. But at the dispensary, everybody's in a good mood!" Inglebright said. "Our customer base runs the gamut including a lot of senior citizens with joint and arthritis pain that we help ease throughout the day."
While he hung up his racing cap, Inglebright still gets autograph requests from fans and the hyper drive that he had as a kid still lives on even though he is 61. Inglebright finds that he still has to let the tiger out of his cage sometimes. He does so by racing go karts with friends on Mondays at the Sonoma Raceway Karting Center.
"I try to do it at least once a week to keep myself sharp. I don’t go to the gym, I go to the track and hammer some laps out. If I don’t get behind the wheel and get my aggressions out, I am ornery. I need that track time. When I put the helmet on, it turns on a switch. If you're ahead, I’m going to do everything I can to pass you. it’s just how I’m wired. I’m very competitive," Inglebright said. "You know, I did it backwards. Most people start off on go karts and then move on to stock cars. I did stock cars and moved on to go karts."
Fairfield freelance humor columnist and accidental local historian Tony Wade writes two weekly columns: “The Last Laugh” on Mondays and “Back in the Day” on Fridays. Wade is also the author of The History Press books “Growing Up In Fairfield, California,” “Lost Restaurants of Fairfield, California,” and “Armijo High School: Fairfield, California.” He also hosts the Channel 26 government access TV show “Local Legends.”
The Armijo Alumni Association presents The Armijo High School Hall of Fame
