Armijo Class of 1979 grad Jim Inglebright might have felt right at home on the early 1970’s TV show “Thrill Seekers.” He has deftly balanced living on the edge in death-defying motor sports like motocross and stock car racing with running successful Fairfield-based businesses for decades. On Sunday, Sept 3rd at Fairfield’s Downtown Theatre, Inglebright will join other notables when he is inducted into the Armijo High School Hall of Fame.

Jim Inglebright grew up on York Street near Allan Witt Park and attended the original K.I. Jones Elementary School (later razed to make way for Solano Mall) and Green Valley Middle School. During the summers from about the age of 10 years old his father took him to Bob's Auto Parts, a wrecking yard he owned on Peabody Road. Jim would help his grandfather who ran the tire department there. He learned how to work on cars and started by pulling out radios and soon graduated to pulling suspensions, transmissions and whole motors. At Armijo, Inglebright's most influential instructor was Industrial Arts teacher Mr. Tyler who taught him to weld--a skill he used sometimes daily at the wrecking yard.

